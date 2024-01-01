$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
5dr HB Titanium
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Equipped With 2.0L 4 Cylinder, Standard Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Leather, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Satelite Radio Sirius, OnStar, Sunroof/Moonroof, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Power Driver Seat, 5 Passenger, ABS, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Traction Control, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, and Much More!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
GG Cars
905-975-9705