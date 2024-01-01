Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>CERTIFIED 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Equipped With 2.0L 4 Cylinder, Standard Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Leather, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Satelite Radio Sirius, OnStar, Sunroof/Moonroof, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Power Driver Seat, 5 Passenger, ABS, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Traction Control, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, and Much More!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!</span></p>

2013 Ford Focus

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

11954619

2013 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FADP3N25DL100744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

