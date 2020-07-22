Menu
2013 Ford Focus

118,078 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5686752
  VIN: 1FADP3F23DL268753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,078 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT

 

2013 FORD FOCUS !!

 

ONLY 118,078 KM'S!

 

LOW LOW LOW PRICE OF ONLY $6995.00!!

 

DISCLAIMER:

 

The price listed above does not include HST or Licensing **

 

 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive vehicle safety certification and a valid E-TEST!

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing and or accident reports or claims history. 

 

WE ACCEPT: Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!

 

Our business will expedite all public and private lender options to accommodate your financial needs if it is required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction & guarantee! Our family owned and operated business has been happily servicing the Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Toronto & GTA regions for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in or require further information on this vehicle call us at 905-572-5559 or email us to schedule and appointment to view this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

