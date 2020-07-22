Bluetooth, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control!
Practical cars don't have to be boring. The Ford Focus gives you all the advantages of a compact like great fuel economy while still being stylish and fun to drive. This 2013 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 124,389 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3F29DL238334.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 374 L
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Overall Length: 4,534 mm
Overall Width: 1,824 mm
Overall height: 1,466 mm
Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Rear Leg Room: 843 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
SYNC with MyFord
Curb weight: 1,343 kg
Selective service internet access
