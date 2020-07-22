2013 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Grille with chrome bar Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 374 L Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Length: 4,534 mm Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Rear Head Room: 965 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio SYNC with MyFord Curb weight: 1,343 kg Selective service internet access

