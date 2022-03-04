Menu
2013 Ford Focus

121,277 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8595131
  2. 8595131
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8595131
  Stock #: SL22080A
  VIN: 1FADP3N27DL140176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

