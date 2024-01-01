2013 Ford Fusion

Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Navigation
Backup camera
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,639KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HR0DR223739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Navigation
Backup camera
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

