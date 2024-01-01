$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE *NAV, BACKUPCAM, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG &TRAN*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
Navigation
Backup camera
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
