905-962-2226
2013 Ford Fusion
SE 1.6 ECOBOOST *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9080095
- VIN: 3FA6P0HR8DR315097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Remote start
Back up camera
Navigation
Sunroof
1.6 Ecoboost
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Heated seats
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
