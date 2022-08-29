Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

128,693 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE 1.6 ECOBOOST *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA*

2013 Ford Fusion

SE 1.6 ECOBOOST *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

128,693KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9080095
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR8DR315097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Remote start
Back up camera
Navigation
Sunroof
1.6 Ecoboost
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Heated seats
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

