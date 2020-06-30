Menu
2013 Ford Taurus

149,405 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  • Listing ID: 5348603
  • Stock #: 1278
  • VIN: 1FAHP2E82DG231364

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,405KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 149,405 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Taurus SEL, 3.5L 6 cylinder, Front wheel drive. Bluetooth, heated seats, power drivers seat + many more features. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at:
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

