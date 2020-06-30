2013 Ford Taurus

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Vanity Driver Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at: A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

