2013 GMC Sierra 1500

229,165 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7434131
  VIN: 3gtp2te76dg355966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 229,165 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!  5.3 LITRE V8 AUTO ! CREWCAB 4X4  !!! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! NEW TRUCK TRADE-IN !! BRAND NEW TIRES !! CERTIFIED !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES  HAMILTON 905-573-9007   229165 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
New Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
VERY CLEAN
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

