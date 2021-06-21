2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7434131 VIN: 3gtp2te76dg355966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 229,165 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Trailer Hitch New Tires Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features VERY CLEAN Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

