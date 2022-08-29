Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

174,610 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9043000
  • Stock #: C9032
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE75DG329032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

