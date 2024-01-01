$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-1
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2013 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-1, available now at GG Cars. This Anthracite beauty with a sleek BLACK/BROWN interior boasts a powerful 2.4L V4 engine and an automatic transmission, making it a smooth and enjoyable ride. With 156,768km on the odometer, this Terrain is well-maintained and ready for its next adventure.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats, power everything (windows, locks, mirrors, and even the driver's seat), and a premium sound system to elevate your driving experience. This Terrain comes equipped with a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days and a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind. Beyond the comfort, this Terrain also offers a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system, giving you confidence on the road.
Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this 2013 GMC Terrain has everything you need. Stop by GG Cars today to see it for yourself and experience the quality and value this vehicle offers.
Here are 5 features with sizzle:
- Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with heated leather seats that will keep you warm even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and even a power driver's seat, making every journey a breeze.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with a crystal-clear premium sound system for an exceptional listening experience.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof/moonroof, perfect for warm summer days.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and enhanced visibility with the rearview camera, making parking and reversing a worry-free experience.
Certified 2013 GMC Terrain Equipped With 2.4L 4 Cylinder, AWD, Automatic Transmission 5 Passenger, Back Up Camera, Onstar, Heated Seats – Driver and Passenger, Hard Top, ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Sear, Air Bag, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Satelite Radio Sirius, AM/FM/CD, Rear Defogger, Leather Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control Fog Lights & More! Book Your Test Drive Appointment Today!!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
905-975-9705