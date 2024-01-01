Menu
<p>only 91000km,accident free,v6,fully loaded touring model, safety included, no added fees, excellent condition</p>

2013 Honda Accord

91,982 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord

TOURING ONLY 91000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

11934872

2013 Honda Accord

TOURING ONLY 91000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,982KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1hgcr3f91da802035

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,982 KM

only 91000km,accident free,v6,fully loaded touring model, safety included, no added fees, excellent condition

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-XXXX

905-318-3353

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2013 Honda Accord