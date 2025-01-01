Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2013 Honda Civic touring package black on black has clean carfax no accidents reported loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2013 Honda Civic

181,111 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12845605

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1754751713
  2. 1754751713
  3. 1754751713
  4. 1754751713
  5. 1754751713
  6. 1754751713
  7. 1754751713
  8. 1754751713
  9. 1754751713
  10. 1754751713
  11. 1754751713
  12. 1754751713
  13. 1754751713
  14. 1754751713
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F76DH102359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic touring package black on black has clean carfax no accidents reported loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2013 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Honda Civic Touring 181,111 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 230,111 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 164,254 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2013 Honda Civic