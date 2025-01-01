Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Zens Auto Sales</p><p>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p>Price + HST + licensing </p><p>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p>Carfax included</p><p>Financing Available</p><p>Eco mode</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Power locks</p><p>Power windows</p><p>Power mirrors</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Auxiliary input</p><p>USB</p><p>Remote key-less entry</p>

2013 Honda Civic

196,389 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX *SAFETY, HEATED SEATS, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Watch This Vehicle
13069915

2013 Honda Civic

LX *SAFETY, HEATED SEATS, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1760329682971
  2. 1760329683440
  3. 1760329683838
  4. 1760329684252
  5. 1760329684718
  6. 1760329685137
  7. 1760329685579
  8. 1760329685981
  9. 1760329686395
  10. 1760329686848
  11. 1760329687251
  12. 1760329687648
  13. 1760329688044
  14. 1760329688463
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,389KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F47DH012997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

Eco mode

Heated seats

Power locks

Power windows

Power mirrors

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD *FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD *FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS* 172,321 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ *HEATED LEATHER SEAT, LOW KM, SAFETY INC* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ *HEATED LEATHER SEAT, LOW KM, SAFETY INC* 99,987 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *AWD, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, SAFETY* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *AWD, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, SAFETY* 89,372 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2013 Honda Civic