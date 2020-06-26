2013 Honda Civic

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Aux input

Bluetooth Connection

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Pass-Through Seat

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

All Season Front Tires

All Season Rear Tires

