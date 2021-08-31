Menu
2013 Honda Civic

164,753 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX CERTIFIED AND READY!

2013 Honda Civic

LX CERTIFIED AND READY!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

164,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838640
  • Stock #: A0H1474
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49DH016839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,753 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


LX 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC FWD 5-Speed Automatic

Air Conditioning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

