2013 Honda Civic

183,459 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

LX *NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*

Location

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

183,459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9088066
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44DH028431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Backup camera
Heated seats
Eco Mode
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Bluetooth

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

