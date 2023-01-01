Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

185,644 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

185,644KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523439
  • Stock #: 101004
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H36DH108875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 53
  • Mileage 185,644 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda CRV LX package has clean carfax no accidents comes with AWD power windows and locks back up camera keyless entry full set of winter tires on rims and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

2011 Ford Fusion SEL
 153,450 KM
$8,890 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT
 135,711 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE
 120,611 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

