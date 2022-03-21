$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2013 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
220,137KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8741171
- Stock #: 100911
- VIN: 2HKRM4H37DH121702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
