2013 Honda CR-V

220,137 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,137KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741171
  • Stock #: 100911
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H37DH121702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,137 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda CR-V LX gray with black interior AWD fully certified looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

