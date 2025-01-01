$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot
4WD EX
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,630 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2013 Honda Pilot EX 4WD | 8 Passenger | Backup Camera | Sunroof | 30 Official Service Records
This Certified 2013 Honda Pilot EX 4WD is a reliable, family-sized SUV known for its comfort, space, and all-weather capability. With 30 Official Service Records, this vehicle has been exceptionally well maintained and is ready for years of dependable driving.
🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Smooth, powerful, and built to last
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Effortless driving experience
🔹 4WD System – Confident performance in all weather conditions
🔹 8 Passenger Seating – Spacious and practical for families
🔹 Backup Camera – Safer, easier parking
🔹 Sunroof – Open and airy cabin feel
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and durable
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Customizable comfort
🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Individual temperature zones for driver, front, and rear passengers
🔹 Rear Air Conditioning – Comfort for all three rows
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free communication and music
🔹 AM/FM/CD Player with AUX Input
🔹 Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and dependable
🔹 Fog Lights – Better visibility in challenging conditions
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – 30 Official Service Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705