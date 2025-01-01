Menu
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | 2013 Honda Pilot EX 4WD | 8 Passenger | Backup Camera | Sunroof | 30 Official Service Records</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This <span class=s2><strong>Certified 2013 Honda Pilot EX 4WD</strong></span> is a reliable, family-sized SUV known for its comfort, space, and all-weather capability. With <span class=s2><strong>30 Official Service Records</strong></span>, this vehicle has been exceptionally well maintained and is ready for years of dependable driving.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>3.5L V6 Engine</strong></span> – Smooth, powerful, and built to last</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong></span> – Effortless driving experience</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>4WD System</strong></span> – Confident performance in all weather conditions</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>8 Passenger Seating</strong></span> – Spacious and practical for families</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Backup Camera</strong></span> – Safer, easier parking</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Sunroof</strong></span> – Open and airy cabin feel</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cloth Interior</strong></span> – Clean and durable</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Power Driver Seat</strong></span> – Customizable comfort</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong></span> – Individual temperature zones for driver, front, and rear passengers</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Rear Air Conditioning</strong></span> – Comfort for all three rows</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></span> – Hands-free communication and music</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD Player with AUX Input</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</strong></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong></span> – Stylish and dependable</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Fog Lights</strong></span> – Better visibility in challenging conditions</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 <span class=s2><strong>Visit Us:</strong></span> 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 <span class=s2><strong>Call or Text:</strong></span> (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 <span class=s2><strong>Email:</strong></span> Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🗓️ </span><strong>Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – 30 Official Service Records</p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>No Hidden Fees</strong></span> – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>We Take Trade-Ins</strong></span> – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>Don’t See What You Want?</strong></span> We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>💻 </span><strong>100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🚗 </span><strong>Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✈️ </span><strong>Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</strong></p>

2013 Honda Pilot

203,630 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot

4WD EX

13054547

2013 Honda Pilot

4WD EX

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,630KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H43DB506641

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,630 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705

2013 Honda Pilot