2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Sale Price

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,325KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4940034
  • Stock #: C1486
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER!!!! ACCIDENT FREE!!!!! PRICED TO SELL !!!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

