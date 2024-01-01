Menu
<p>accident free, clean carfax,2,0 4 cyl,auto,GLS model, power sunroof,alloy wheels, heated seats, safety included, no added fees</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

132,418 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS,ACCIDENT FREE,132K

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS,ACCIDENT FREE,132K

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5npdh4ae7dh380300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,418 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free, clean carfax,2,0 4 cyl,auto,GLS model, power sunroof,alloy wheels, heated seats, safety included, no added fees

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-XXXX

905-318-3353

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2013 Hyundai Elantra