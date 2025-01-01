Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Hyundeai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto,excellent conditions,gas saver,2 previous owners,carfax shows an estimate ,no claim, 2 set of tires,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: </p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12442222

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1745449287
  2. 1745449287
  3. 1745449287
  4. 1745449287
  5. 1745449287
  6. 1745449287
  7. 1745449287
  8. 1745449287
  9. 1745449287
  10. 1745449287
  11. 1745449287
  12. 1745449287
  13. 1745449287
  14. 1745449287
  15. 1745449287
  16. 1745449287
  17. 1745449287
  18. 1745449287
  19. 1745449287
  20. 1745449287
  21. 1745449287
  22. 1745449287
  23. 1745449287
  24. 1745449287
  25. 1745449287
  26. 1745449287
  27. 1745449287
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1DH320500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundeai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto,excellent conditions,gas saver,2 previous owners,carfax shows an estimate ,no claim, 2 set of tires,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L 175,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX 217,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD 167,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Hyundai Elantra