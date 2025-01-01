Menu
<p data-start=75 data-end=175>✅ <strong data-start=77 data-end=175>Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL | Fuel Efficient | Heated Seats | Bluetooth</strong></p><p data-start=177 data-end=360>This Certified 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL is the perfect blend of style, reliability, and value. With <strong data-start=276 data-end=292>NO ACCIDENTS</strong> and all the right features, it’s a great daily driver or first car!</p><p data-start=362 data-end=1044>🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission<br data-start=412 data-end=415 />🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Great All-Year Handling<br data-start=461 data-end=464 />🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort for Cold Mornings<br data-start=513 data-end=516 />🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio<br data-start=570 data-end=573 />🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Input<br data-start=616 data-end=619 />🔹 Air Conditioning <br data-start=649 data-end=652 />🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package<br data-start=715 data-end=718 />🔹 Cruise Control – Ideal for Highway Trips<br data-start=761 data-end=764 />🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Clean<br data-start=805 data-end=808 />🔹 Rear Defogger – All-Weather Visibility<br data-start=849 data-end=852 />🔹 Tilt & Telescopic Steering – Personalized Driving Position<br data-start=913 data-end=916 />🔹 Keyless Entry – Quick & Secure Access<br data-start=956 data-end=959 />🔹 Excellent on Gas – Very Economical<br data-start=996 data-end=999 />🔹 Runs and Drives Great – Mechanically Sound</p><p data-start=1046 data-end=1240>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario<br data-start=1099 data-end=1102 />📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542<br data-start=1150 data-end=1153 />📧 Email: <a class=cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1163 data-end=1182>Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</a><br data-start=1182 data-end=1185 />🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p data-start=1242 data-end=1507>🛡️ <strong data-start=1246 data-end=1297>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong><br data-start=1297 data-end=1300 />✔️ <strong data-start=1303 data-end=1351>CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Full History</strong><br data-start=1351 data-end=1354 />✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1402 data-end=1405 />✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Value for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1454 data-end=1457 />✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1509 data-end=1700>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1573 data-end=1576 />🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You<br data-start=1624 data-end=1627 />✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Support Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

132,661 KM

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

Sdn GL | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS

12668202

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Sdn GL | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,661KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1DH291208

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,661 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
2013 Hyundai Elantra