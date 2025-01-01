$7,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Sdn GL | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,661 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL | Fuel Efficient | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
This Certified 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL is the perfect blend of style, reliability, and value. With NO ACCIDENTS and all the right features, it’s a great daily driver or first car!
🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Great All-Year Handling
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort for Cold Mornings
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Input
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Cruise Control – Ideal for Highway Trips
🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Clean
🔹 Rear Defogger – All-Weather Visibility
🔹 Tilt & Telescopic Steering – Personalized Driving Position
🔹 Keyless Entry – Quick & Secure Access
🔹 Excellent on Gas – Very Economical
🔹 Runs and Drives Great – Mechanically Sound
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Value for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Support Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705