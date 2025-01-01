Menu
<div>2013 Hyundai Elentra GL red on black interior has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with full set of winter tires on rims fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs good </div>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

174,321 KM

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12918608

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,321KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE9DH153464

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,321 KM

2013 Hyundai Elentra GL red on black interior has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with full set of winter tires on rims fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs good 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2013 Hyundai Elantra