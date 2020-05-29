Menu
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

  214,300KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5133203
  Stock #: 286894
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH286894
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS, 4 cylinder 1.8L, Front Wheel Drive, Gas saver, perfect commuter car. vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at:
  • Dual Shift Transmission

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

