2013 Hyundai Elantra

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input

Four wheel disc brakes

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Rear Pass-Through Seat

Vanity Driver Mirror

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

Performance Front Tires

Performance Rear Tires

Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at:

Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.