2013 Hyundai Elantra

120,106 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

L

Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8428296
  • Stock #: 8929
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH438929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,106 KM

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

