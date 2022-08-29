$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
73,571KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9068794
- Stock #: 3757
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH223757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,571 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1