2013 Hyundai Elantra

73,571 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,571KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9068794
  Stock #: 3757
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH223757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

