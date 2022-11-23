$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
GC Motors
289-700-2277
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9443901
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH345588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS, excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
clean or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b8aBFofAR+zxXgzOE23XgkyJ5kKPqwoS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1