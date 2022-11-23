2013 Hyundai Elantra

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9443901

9443901 VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH345588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

