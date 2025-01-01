$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
2dr Cpe Auto GLS CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,149 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Sporty and stylish! This **Certified 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS** offers great fuel economy, comfort, and a fun-to-drive coupe style — NO ACCIDENTS and fully Certified!
🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Fuel Efficient
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Confident Year-Round Handling
🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up to the Sky
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Comfortable in Winter
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports
🔹 Cruise Control – Relaxed Highway Driving
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors
🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Convenience at Your Fingertips
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Vision in All Weather
🔹 Sporty 2-Door Coupe Styling – Sleek Design
🔹 Spacious Trunk with Split-Fold Rear Seats
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sharp Look & Handling
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records
✔️ NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Yours
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
905-975-9705