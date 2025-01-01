$6,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,149 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS | 1.8L | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Sunroof
This Certified 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS offers sporty looks, everyday comfort, and proven reliability. With NO ACCIDENTS and a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, it’s ready for your next drive!
🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent Fuel Economy
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Responsive
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort During Cold Weather
🔹 Power Sunroof – Enjoy Fresh Air & Natural Light
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Inputs
🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable & Clean
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Vehicle Access
🔹 Air Conditioning – Stay Cool in Summer
🔹 Cruise Control – Relax on Highway Drives
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Anytime
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
