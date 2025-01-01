Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS | 1.8L | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Sunroof</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS offers sporty looks, everyday comfort, and proven reliability. With <span class=s1><strong>NO ACCIDENTS</strong></span> and a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, it’s ready for your next drive!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent Fuel Economy</p><p class=p1>🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Responsive</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort During Cold Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Sunroof – Enjoy Fresh Air & Natural Light</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Inputs</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable & Clean</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Vehicle Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Air Conditioning – Stay Cool in Summer</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Relax on Highway Drives</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Anytime</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

140,149 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
12862880
Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,149KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH6AE5DU019550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,149 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
