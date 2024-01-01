Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

66,996 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,996KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LE4DV038161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-544-5524

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

