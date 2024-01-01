$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
Location
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-544-5524
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
66,996KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LE4DV038161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,996 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT