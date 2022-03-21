Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

158,847 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1657594497
  2. 1657594497
  3. 1657594497
  4. 1657594497
  5. 1657594497
  6. 1657594497
  7. 1657594497
  8. 1657594497
  9. 1657594497
  10. 1657594497
  11. 1657594497
  12. 1657594497
  13. 1657594497
  14. 1657594497
  15. 1657594497
  16. 1657594497
  17. 1657594497
  18. 1657594497
  19. 1657594497
  20. 1657594497
  21. 1657594497
  22. 1657594497
  23. 1657594497
  24. 1657594497
  25. 1657594497
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

158,847KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8815127
  • Stock #: C2930
  • VIN: KMHD35LE2DU062930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,847 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! SAFETY INCLUDED!!!!
FULLY LOADED!!!!
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 3 YEARS !!!!!!

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Motors

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 201,406 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V LX,AWD
 132,213 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 122,402 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory