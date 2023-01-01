2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 1 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9468003

9468003 VIN: KMHD35LE3DU128871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,146 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection SPORTS MODE

