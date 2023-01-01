Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

178,146 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

GT *MOONROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SPORTS MODE*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9468003
  • VIN: KMHD35LE3DU128871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Eco mode
Sports mode
Comfort mode
Moonroof
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
USB
Auxiliary Input
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power windows
Power steering
Power mirrors

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
SPORTS MODE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

