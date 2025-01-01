Menu
<p>2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium ,FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto,excellent conditions,super clean, one owner, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DNwW%2BX54iPUhGjhZp1PiVrobwHkHGEJX</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

203,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto

12113141

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LA2DG002415

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium ,FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto,excellent conditions,super clean, one owner, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DNwW%2BX54iPUhGjhZp1PiVrobwHkHGEJX

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe