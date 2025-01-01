$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium ,FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto,excellent conditions,super clean, one owner, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DNwW%2BX54iPUhGjhZp1PiVrobwHkHGEJX
Vehicle Features
