Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | One Owner | 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD | 2.4L | Heated Seats | Bluetooth</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This <span class=s2><strong>Certified 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD</strong></span> is a practical and efficient compact SUV, perfect for daily driving, commuting, or weekend getaways — and it’s a <span class=s2><strong>One Owner</strong></span> vehicle!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong></span> – Smooth, Efficient, and Reliable</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Front Wheel Drive</strong></span> – Confident Handling and Great on Fuel</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></span> – Comfort in All Seasons</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></span> – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Ports</strong></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cloth Interior</strong></span> – Clean and Comfortable</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</strong></span> – Convenience at Your Fingertips</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Keyless Entry</strong></span> – Easy Access</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cruise Control</strong></span> – Great for Highway Drives</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Rear Defogger</strong></span> – Clear Visibility in All Conditions</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong></span> – Stylish and Functional</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Well Maintained – Runs and Drives Excellent</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p3>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – One Owner, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p3>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p3>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p3>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p3>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2013 Hyundai Tucson

285,522 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL | CERTIFIED | ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12842209

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL | CERTIFIED | ONE OWNER

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1754684687446
  2. 1754684687924
  3. 1754684688370
  4. 1754684688823
  5. 1754684689285
  6. 1754684689721
  7. 1754684690148
  8. 1754684690602
  9. 1754684691076
  10. 1754684691569
  11. 1754684692022
  12. 1754684692467
  13. 1754684692886
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
285,522KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC2DU714793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,522 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | One Owner | 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD | 2.4L | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

 

This Certified 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD is a practical and efficient compact SUV, perfect for daily driving, commuting, or weekend getaways — and it’s a One Owner vehicle!

 

🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth, Efficient, and Reliable

🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Confident Handling and Great on Fuel

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in All Seasons

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Ports

🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Convenience at Your Fingertips

🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Access

🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Drives

🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in All Conditions

🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Functional

🔹 Well Maintained – Runs and Drives Excellent

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – One Owner, Lien-Free, Full History

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 228,062 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A4 AWD Auto Technik quattro | Certified | No Accident for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Audi A4 AWD Auto Technik quattro | Certified | No Accident 167,507 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED 174,143 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2013 Hyundai Tucson