Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 285,522 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | One Owner | 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD | 2.4L | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
This Certified 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD is a practical and efficient compact SUV, perfect for daily driving, commuting, or weekend getaways — and it’s a One Owner vehicle!
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth, Efficient, and Reliable
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Confident Handling and Great on Fuel
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in All Seasons
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX & USB Ports
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Convenience at Your Fingertips
🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Access
🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Drives
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in All Conditions
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Functional
🔹 Well Maintained – Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – One Owner, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705