2013 Infiniti EX35
EX37
EX37
EX37
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
138,824KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ0HR4DM481512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,824 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
