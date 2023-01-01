Menu
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

2013 Infiniti EX35

138,824 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti EX35

EX37

2013 Infiniti EX35

EX37

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_LowKilometer

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,824KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ0HR4DM481512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-XXXX

905-544-5568

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2013 Infiniti EX35