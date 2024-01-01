Menu
<p>2011 Toyota Venza AWD 4dr,excellent conditions,super clean, one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8gmXDa3voM3420lBgGSXzBgTGVoDbTRS</p>

2013 Infiniti JX35

212,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM3DC305436

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

2011 Toyota Venza AWD 4dr,excellent conditions,super clean, one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8gmXDa3voM3420lBgGSXzBgTGVoDbTRS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Infiniti JX35