2013 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.