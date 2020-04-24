2013 Kia Rio

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Overhead console: Mini

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Type of tires: Performance AS

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Surround Audio

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Rear Head Room: 960 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,015 mm

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Leg Room: 1,112 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,410 L

Fuel Capacity: 43 L

Overall Length: 4,045 mm

Overall Width: 1,720 mm

Overall height: 1,455 mm

Wheelbase: 2,570 mm

Rear Leg Room: 790 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,350 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,324 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,323 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,301 mm

Rear exterior parking camera

Keyless ignition & door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.