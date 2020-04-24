1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5
905-526-4899
+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry!
This years Kia Rio offers a smooth and highly efficient driving experience, and all for a very small price tag. This 2013 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5