2013 Kia Rio

SX - Aluminum Wheels - Balance of Factory Warranty

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4897878
  • Stock #: U0410
  • VIN: KNADN5A37D6792012
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry!

This years Kia Rio offers a smooth and highly efficient driving experience, and all for a very small price tag. This 2013 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Surround Audio
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Rear Head Room: 960 mm
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Leg Room: 1,112 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,410 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 43 L
  • Overall Length: 4,045 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,720 mm
  • Overall height: 1,455 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 790 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,350 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,324 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,323 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,301 mm
  • Rear exterior parking camera
  • Keyless ignition & door entry

