2013 Kia Sportage

179,175 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

LX,1 OWNER

2013 Kia Sportage

LX,1 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,175KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176588
  • VIN: kndpb3a26d7531632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,175 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner,local trade,LX model,power options,$4400 claim dec.2013,safety included,no added fees or charges,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

