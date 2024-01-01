Menu
<p>2013 Kia Sportage FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX,excellent conditions,gas saver, low kilometres,one owner, carfax shows a monor claim,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax;   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xGe9qHNQxFt6WNBMqy35nJjp1qAGVrsf</p>

2013 Kia Sportage

102,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPB3A21D7546166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sportage FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX,excellent conditions,gas saver, low kilometres,one owner, carfax shows a monor claim,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax;   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xGe9qHNQxFt6WNBMqy35nJjp1qAGVrsf

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
