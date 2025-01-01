Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Kia Sportage FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX,excellent conditions,gas saver,low kilometres,one owner,carfax shows a minor,claim in 2016,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>click or paste here for carfax: </span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=font-size: 14px;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8zZsEoo8U0TrcW7w7i3rTDhG%2FmVEE0wr</span></span></p>

2013 Kia Sportage

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12645555

2013 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1749934246
  2. 1749934247
  3. 1749934246
  4. 1749934246
  5. 1749934247
  6. 1749934247
  7. 1749934246
  8. 1749934246
  9. 1749934247
  10. 1749934247
  11. 1749934247
  12. 1749934247
  13. 1749934247
  14. 1749934246
  15. 1749934247
  16. 1749934246
  17. 1749934247
  18. 1749934247
  19. 1749934247
  20. 1749934247
  21. 1749934285
  22. 1749934285
  23. 1749934285
  24. 1749934285
  25. 1749934285
  26. 1749934285
  27. 1749934285
  28. 1749934285
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPB3A21D7546166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sportage FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX,excellent conditions,gas saver,low kilometres,one owner,carfax shows a minor,claim in 2016,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8zZsEoo8U0TrcW7w7i3rTDhG%2FmVEE0wr

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 138,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX Elite Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 246,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 156,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Kia Sportage