NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR, AWD, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW. <br/> Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles. <br/> AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DONT BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTONS #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME! <br/> All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete CarFax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle for safety, but it also includes thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians. <br/> Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program ONLY ON APPROVED CREDIT. <br/> Please Note-Financing is available on up to 10-year older cars only. The term of financing is from 24 to 96 months, and it is based on year of the car. Older the car lessor the finance term available for the loan by the lenders. <br/> Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

2013 Kia Sportage

107,010 KM

Details Description

$12,444

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Sportage

LX-AWD-HEATED SEATS

12946463

2013 Kia Sportage

LX-AWD-HEATED SEATS

Location

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

$12,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,010KM
VIN KNDPBCA20D7390265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,010 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR, AWD, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW.
Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete CarFax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle for safety, but it also includes thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program ONLY ON APPROVED CREDIT.
Please Note-Financing is available on up to 10-year older cars only. The term of financing is from 24 to 96 months, and it is based on year of the car. Older the car lessor the finance term available for the loan by the lenders.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoHub

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-575-2886

$12,444

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoHub

905-575-2886

2013 Kia Sportage