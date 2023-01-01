Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!<br><div>SAFETY INCLUDED!!! OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!! Displayed Could be available at The new location Please call before coming To see the vehicle!!!! LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!! PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!! All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !! WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!! WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME! ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!! And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost MTO Standards Certificate Included . EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 48 Months,,,,,, Carfax Reports Are Provided with every Vehicle at No Charge !!! FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!! SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!! Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of Guest Experience and Satisfaction!! More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!! Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC Registered !!!!! To view our inventory please visit our website @ www.bestmotors.ca</div>

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

132,690 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Pure

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Pure

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1703118811
  2. 1703118811
  3. 1703118811
  4. 1703118811
  5. 1703118811
  6. 1703118811
  7. 1703118811
  8. 1703118811
  9. 1703118811
  10. 1703118811
  11. 1703118811
  12. 1703118811
  13. 1703118811
  14. 1703118811
  15. 1703118811
  16. 1703118811
  17. 1703118811
  18. 1703118811
  19. 1703118811
  20. 1703118811
  21. 1703118811
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALVN2BG2DH735141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C5141
  • Mileage 132,690 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Motors

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 221,661 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 132,690 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 159,173 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque