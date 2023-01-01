$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Pure
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Pure
Location
Best Motors
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
289-988-8088
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALVN2BG2DH735141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C5141
- Mileage 132,690 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!
LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!
ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,
Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!
Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!
To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!
LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!
ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,
Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!
Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!
To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Best Motors
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 221,661 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 132,690 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 159,173 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Best Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
Call Dealer
289-988-XXXX(click to show)
289-988-8088
Alternate Numbers905-536-3232
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Best Motors
289-988-8088
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque