2013 Lexus ES 300
Hybrid *1 OWNER, HEATED SEAT & STEERING, SUNROOF*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Hybrid
1 OWNER
Beige Interior
Ev/Eco/normal/sport/mode
Navigation
Push to start
Backup camera
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Memory seats
Fog lights
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
USB
Remote key-less entry
Vehicle Features
905-962-2226