Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda 323

169,402 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda 323

2013 Mazda 323

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda 323

GX

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1678828142
  2. 1678828142
  3. 1678828142
  4. 1678828142
  5. 1678828142
  6. 1678828142
  7. 1678828142
  8. 1678828142
  9. 1678828142
  10. 1678828142
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711616
  • Stock #: 100966
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF0D1739521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,402 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda 3 GX blue with black interior has clean carfax no accidents fully certified comes with power windows and locks and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

2013 Mazda 323 GX
 169,402 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 127,240 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX W...
 131,653 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory