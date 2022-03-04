$20,695+ tax & licensing
$20,695
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2013 Mazda CX-5
GT ACCIDENT FREE 84000KM
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
84,405KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8609390
- Stock #: d0115721
- VIN: jm3ke4de0d0115721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,405 KM
Vehicle Description
GT model accident free 0nly 84000km safety included no added fees or charges warranty and financing available excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Handsfree
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Dual Zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
BOSE PREMIUM SOUND
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Steering Wheel Radio Controls
19" Wheels
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
