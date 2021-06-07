2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 5 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7255526

7255526 Stock #: 3284-T

3284-T VIN: JM1BL1L70D1800618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 195,555 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.