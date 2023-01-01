2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 6 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9989231

9989231 Stock #: 839242

839242 VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1839242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 62,697 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.