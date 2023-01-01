Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

62,697 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX**ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*DETAILED MAINTENANCE**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX**ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*DETAILED MAINTENANCE**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 9989231
  2. 9989231
  3. 9989231
  4. 9989231
  5. 9989231
  6. 9989231
  7. 9989231
  8. 9989231
  9. 9989231
  10. 9989231
  11. 9989231
  12. 9989231
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,697KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9989231
  • Stock #: 839242
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1839242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,697 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 62,697 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 164,927 KM
$17,885 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer XLT
 165,791 KM
$17,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory