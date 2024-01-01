Menu
ACCIDENT FREE, LOW LOW KMS, 4MATIC, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & SENSORS, BRAKE ASSIST, LED INTELLIGENT HEADLIGHTS, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW. WINTER TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE FROM $1500.00

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

76,900 KM

Details Description

$19,444

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 4MATIC/Premium Plus/Sport/LED Lights/AMG Pkg!

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 4MATIC/Premium Plus/Sport/LED Lights/AMG Pkg!

Location

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

$19,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,900KM
VIN WDDGF8JB1DA840886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,900 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, LOW LOW KMS, 4MATIC, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & SENSORS, BRAKE ASSIST, LED INTELLIGENT HEADLIGHTS, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW. WINTER TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE FROM $1500.00
Email AutoHub

AutoHub

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3
905-575-2886

$19,444

+ taxes & licensing

AutoHub

905-575-2886

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class